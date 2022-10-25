Signify+Health+(NYSE: SGFY), a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, today announced the expansion of its in-home Diagnostic and Preventive Services offering for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plan members.

The offering supports the early detection, diagnosis, and management of some of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality among Medicare members, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), peripheral arterial disease, colorectal cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and low bone density. These diagnostic and preventive services are performed during the Signify Health In-Home Health Evaluation to deliver a comprehensive and convenient care experience to patients.

“Early diagnosis and management of chronic conditions are critical to achieving better health outcomes and reducing the total cost of care,” said Marc Rothman, M.D., the Chief Medical Officer of Signify Health. “At Signify, we are performing diagnostic tests in the home to reduce barriers to timely diagnosis and treatment decisions by individuals and their physicians.”

Signify Health’s newest Diagnostic and Preventive Services offering is spirometry testing to detect COPD, which it began offering in select geographies in 2022. COPD is the fourth+leading+cause+of+death in the United States. Despite the high prevalence of COPD, the CDC estimates that just 50 percent of people living with the disease have been diagnosed. There is no cure for COPD, but early+diagnosis+and+treatment+are critical to slow disease progression and reduce the risk of mortality.

“The damage COPD causes to the lungs is irreversible and incurable. However, too often COPD goes undiagnosed,” said Dr. Rothman. “Signify Health clinicians are able to provide a real-time diagnosis of COPD after a thorough assessment of a patient’s spirometry test results, medical history, and physical examination.”

Signify Health uses advanced analytics to identify health plan members with gaps in care and to connect them with the appropriate diagnostic and preventive health services. Delivering these services in the home reduces barriers to care by providing health plan members with convenient access to high-value care to improve health outcomes.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to build trusted relationships to make people healthier. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.

