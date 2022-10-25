Pitney+Bowes+Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the expansion of its next-generation SaaS shipping platform, Shipping 360™, with the addition of two new applications. PitneyTrack™ Inbound and PitneyAnalytics™ are the latest cloud-based solutions designed by Pitney Bowes to help businesses gain a deeper understanding into their shipping, mailing, and receiving operations to help drive down costs and deliver a greater service experience.

“The new world of work requires businesses to be smart, flexible and driven by real-time data if they are to compete,” said Shemin Nurmohamed, Senior Vice President, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes. “SaaS has been a catalyst in making this happen. Our powerful SaaS Shipping 360 platform and its new intuitive applications help businesses solve day-to-day operational challenges and transform their office shipping into a streamlined, integrated, secure digital process.”

PitneyTrack Inbound is the first product in the PitneyTrack portfolio. The cloud-based software automates labor-intensive manual parcel receiving and distribution processes, creating a smarter way to receive and track packages. Businesses can monitor and record incoming deliveries in real-time through a mobile-optimized dashboard, giving them complete transparency, greater control and full chain-of-custody reporting. PitneyTrack Inbound’s Quick Receive feature directly addresses the issue of high volumes of packages arriving at once, faced by organizations including colleges, universities and government agencies. Quick Receive enables multiple packages to be scanned quickly and accurately within seconds and verified with a carrier’s manifest, eliminating time spent scanning and manually recording individual packages. Also, for organizations that want to offer convenient 24/7 delivery, PitneyTrack Inbound seamlessly integrates with ParcelPointTM Smart Lockers.

PitneyAnalytics is a SaaS based analytics and insights solution that organizes complex data into a complete, simplified view of enterprise-wide shipping and mailing expenses and receiving activities. Designed to drive smarter decisions on optimizing spend and resources, this solution brings together data from different Pitney Bowes solutions - including PitneyShip, PitneyTrack, ParcelPoint Smart Lockers and shipping and mailing solutions- in a single user-friendly dashboard. Ideal for organizations to manage their shipping and receiving across single or multiple locations, PitneyAnalytics provides a clear view of activities whether employees are located remotely or in a traditional workplace.

Parcel volumes are expected to grow in the coming years. The latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index predicts US parcel volume will reach 30-45 billion by 2027. Shipping 360 and its solutions are flexible and scalable, so additional features, capabilities and users can be added during peak season and other times of rapid growth.

