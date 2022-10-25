Twist+Bioscience+Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the launch of the Twist+Human+Sample+ID+Kit to provide researchers with a solution to track samples throughout the lab workflow. The Twist Human Sample ID Kit can be easily integrated into Twist NGS workflows and enables tracking from whole blood or purified genomic DNA to ensure sample identification throughout the lab workflow, offering robust coverage and high confidence in the detection of genetic variations to distinguish between samples.

Laboratories that offer next-generation sequencing (NGS) services receive a high volume of samples with an expectation of fast turnaround time and accurate reporting. To keep up with the high volume, the labs run tests with complex workflows for multiple samples in the same batch. This can lead to sample mix-ups, which often requires re-runs or if not identified, results in misinterpretation of data for critical samples. Current safeguards against misidentification are not always integrable with NGS workflows or may not enable tracking samples from whole blood. Sample ID allows researchers to identify the sample at the beginning of the NGS workflow to eliminate misidentification or labeling two different samples as identical. Sample ID also offers high discrimination and is able to distinguish between samples that are genetically related, such as those from a family trio.

“The Twist Human Sample ID Kit enables customers to run tests with confidence by reducing sample mix-ups that could result in data misinformation and re-sequencing down the line, allowing them to focus on their research,” said Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “As our customers conduct increasingly complex research to enable precision medicine, we continue to develop and adapt our offerings to fit their needs, enabling them to one day make cancer a chronic disease. This end-to-end workflow solution adds to our portfolio of NGS products that we believe will expand our market share as we seek to own the space between the sample and the sequencer.”

Twist Human Sample ID Kit Workflow

The Twist Human Sample ID Kit prepares sequence-ready genotyping libraries in a streamlined workflow. It is designed to be used in combination with the Twist Exome 2.0 panel and custom panels complemented with the Sample ID content. The workflow requires a single PCR reaction, with 2ul of whole blood (or 10ng of purified DNA), followed by standard Twist NGS library preparation. The Twist Human Sample ID Kit enables labs to independently verify the correct results are attributed to the right sample with as little as five minutes of extra hands-on time.

Presence at American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG)

Twist will have a booth at the American+Society+of+Human+Genetics+Annual+Meeting+2022 taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the new offering will be highlighted in the poster titled, “Ensure sample identity in sequencing workflows with the Twist Sample ID Kit” available for viewing on Wednesday, October 26 from 3:00-4:45 PM PT.

Other Twist authored and co-authored posters to be highlighted at the conference include, “Long-read capture with Twist target enrichment system,” which will be available for viewing on Thursday, October 27 from 3:00-4:45 PM PT and “Closing the gap: Solving complex medically relevant regions of the human genome,” which was selected for a poster talk to be given on Tuesday, October 25 from 7:33-7:36 PM PT and will be available for viewing from 7:00-8:15 PM PT.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the ability of the Twist Human Sample ID Kit product to reduce sample mix-ups that could result in data misinformation and the potential for Twist Biosciences’ portfolio of NGS products to expand its market share are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

