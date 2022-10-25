MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the industry’s first XGS-PON home gateway unit (HGU) running prplOS. Using the URX851 SoC from MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ family that integrates the company’s proven XGS-PON solution, the novel HGU is set to usher in a new era of interoperability for a wide array of access and gateway products based around prplOS middleware.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005588/en/

AnyWAN Enables Industry's 1st prpl XGSPON HGU (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With MaxLinear’s XGS-PON solution fully integrated into prplOS, home broadband product developers now have an easier path to market,” said Doron Tal, VP Broadband Access for MaxLinear. “The prpl operating system combined with our powerful AnyWAN™ SoCs - which support any WAN and any LAN - allows device designers to focus on feature, function, and cost innovations rather than compatibility and system integration issues.”

prplOS is an open-source solution managed by the prpl Foundation, which seeks to drive scalability in the connectivity industry that is dogged by fragmentation and limited interoperability. prplOS enables product developers to create unique services and hardware platforms that operate on standardized middleware, ensuring seamless compatibility.

“The prpl Foundation is very excited to partner with MaxLinear to bring a full-scale gateway solution that will help expand the fiber connectivity universe,” said Leonard Dauphinee, president of the prpl Foundation. “We are dedicated to partnerships and solutions that open up our industry to ever-increasing rates of innovation, creativity, and collaboration, all with the goal of benefitting every member of the supply chain, and ultimately the consumer.”

The MaxLinear AnyWAN™ SoCs - MxL25641, URX850, and URX851 - deliver unprecedented integration to enable power- and cost-efficient high-performance home connectivity products. The universal broadband SoCs support all high-speed data access and in-home connectivity technologies, including Fiber-to-the-Home, Fixed Wireless Access, DOCSIS and Ethernet Broadband Access. While the main use case is telco service provider and cable MSO gateways with dual-band and tri-band Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 configurations, the SoCs can be used in applications such as SMB gateways, NAS storage devices, distribution point units, and cellular small cells. The SoCs:

Ensure faster time to market and reduce R&D costs

Enable wirespeed Wi-Fi 7 throughput

Scale power consumption to performance needs via adaptive power management

Allow differentiated services due to quad-core CPUs

For more information and technical specifications, visit www.maxlinear.com%2FAnyWAN.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

AnyWAN™, MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative community dedicated to open-source and open APIs, focusing on carrier-grade software for Broadband Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) as specified by Operator members. prpl Foundation brings together Service Providers, OEMs, system integrators, chip vendors, and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonize a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop Open-APIs. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s XGS-PON solutions and MxL 25641, URX850 and URX851 SoCs from MaxLinear’s AnyWAN family, including, but not limited to, with respect to the anticipated size and revenue of the PON market, the functionality, performance, and benefits of use of such products, including integration into prplOS, and partnership with the prpl Foundation. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will be," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, such as the military conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia and Belarus, or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005588/en/