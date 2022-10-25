Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company"), the 5th-largest global zinc producer, brought together capital market participants at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last week for its first "Nexa Day". During the event, which marked the five-year anniversary of the Company's IPO, Nexa presented its strategic drivers, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy and commitment to value creation, and emphasizing its new purpose and the updated ESG program.

Ignacio Rosado, President, and Chief Executive Officer, opened the event, highlighting the performance achieved in the last five years. “We are prepared for continued growth due to our unique position in Latin America, with an efficient operational strategy and potential to increase reserves and extend the life of our mines, and a focus on expanding our business and growing in the zinc and copper market," he said.

Mr. Rosado added that Nexa will continue to focus on prioritizing cost control, efficiency, cash flow generation, and ESG best practices. "We seek to integrate the best environmental, social, and governance practices, based on the reduction of greenhouse gases (GHG), water preservation, and biodiversity, among others," he said.

Focused on reducing the impacts of climate change, Nexa has established commitments to reduce direct emissions (scope 1) by 20%, which means a total reduction of 52,000 tons of carbon equivalent by 2030. In addition, intends to maintain a high share of renewable sources in its energy matrix. The Company plans to reach neutrality – the balance between carbon emissions and absorption – by 2040 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (“GHG”) by 2050, aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Aripuanã

Aripuanã, Nexa's largest investment in Brazil and one of the most sustainable mineral projects in the industry, was also one of the highlights of Nexa Day.

The project is a reference in sustainability for having 100% water recirculation, the use of dry stacking, and cemented paste filling for waste material. Also, it is one of the few mine operations in the world that has a workforce of approximately 30% of women, 22% above the global average.

“This project is our third flagship mine. With the operation, we have strengthened our position as a leading Company in large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc production, with more than 60 years of experience in Latin America,” said Rosado.

It consists of three main mineralized zones, with an estimated average annual production of 70,000 tons of zinc, 24,000 tons of lead, 4,000 tons of copper, 1,800 ounces of silver throughout the mine life for 11 years considering only the mineral reserves estimated by Regulation S-K 1300.

New Purpose

Attentive to the current demands of the present and with a look to the future, Nexa announced its new purpose: "Mining that changes with the world." This is the Company's newest path that will guide all its initiatives and businesses inside and outside Brazil.

The full Nexa Day presentation can be downloaded at:

Nexa (NYSE: NEXA) is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is starting the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2021 and one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie.

