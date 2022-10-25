REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced a new app for AWS Cost Explorer . This app helps customers track and visualize AWS Cost Explorer data through the Sumo Logic platform across account, region, and service levels. By adding support for AWS Cost Explorer to the Sumo Logic catalog, the company continues to reinforce its purpose to empower customers with critical business insights and deliver unified visibility to manage AWS performance and cloud costs.

“The Sumo Logic AWS Cost Explorer app provided the data we needed to focus our cloud investments,” said Vipul Verma, SVP of Engineering, LambdaTest. “Having cost and performance data in Sumo Logic helps us easily understand how cloud infrastructure changes may impact resourcing while empowering our business to move forward reliably and save time.”

Enterprises have rapidly expanded their workloads and infrastructures running in the cloud. At the same time, a volatile economy has spurred the need to do more with less and created business uncertainty. These combined challenges are now driving an ever-heightened mission to control AWS costs and performance.

“As the economy continues to fluctuate widely, Sumo Logic provides customers with a sense of certainty into cloud performance and spending. We are helping them balance performance with controlling costs,” said Erez Barak, VP of Product Development for Observability, Sumo Logic. “Sumo Logic Observability already works as the control tower into application performance to provide visibility and actionable data at scale. With the AWS Cost Explorer app, Sumo Logic provides users with a greater ability to track costs associated with AWS infrastructure, tools, services, and resources to run their digital business confidently.”

AWS Cost Explorer app for Sumo Logic includes capabilities to efficiently monitor AWS infrastructure usage and costs in one place to make important budget decisions easier.

This includes the ability to:

Build AWS Budgets with Greater Confidence - Pre-built dashboards identify the services or regions that generate the highest costs, alongside cost trends over time with daily or monthly analysis.

- Pre-built dashboards identify the services or regions that generate the highest costs, alongside cost trends over time with daily or monthly analysis. Optimize AWS Cloud Spend - Balance cost and performance considerations with the ability to build custom queries and create monitors for unexpected spending.

- Balance cost and performance considerations with the ability to build custom queries and create monitors for unexpected spending. Understand AWS Cost Patterns - Leverage data to track unexpected spikes and for long-term capacity planning exercises and other key business initiatives.



