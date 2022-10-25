Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) ("Volta"), an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company, announced that all advertisers now have equal and complete access to the Volta+Media%26trade%3B+Network%26rsquo%3Bs full range of programmatic inventory, regardless of which platform they use to buy media. This improvement upholds Volta’s ongoing commitment to providing the best digital out-of-home (DOOH) buying experience to further encourage integration into omni-channel and retail media campaigns.

Equal advertiser access to Volta’s inventory is made possible by the recently-announced mediation solution offered by Vistar Media, ​​a leading global provider of software for digital signage. Mediation allows Volta to automatically evaluate different advertisers’ bids at the same time in a single, unified ad auction. Every advertiser now has the same opportunity to win a bid based on price, and display their ad on Volta’s media screens, regardless of which programmatic buying solution they use. By providing equal and universal access, Volta’s DOOH media is made more valuable to marketers, motivating them to incorporate it more frequently into media plans.

“Unlocking a single and open ad auction increases all advertisers’ access to Volta’s digital inventory and makes our network more available and attractive to advertisers, including those running retail media campaigns,” said Mike Schott, EVP of Media at Volta. “Vistar Media’s new mediation solution is Volta’s latest example of how we’re creating a digital-first media experience for marketers — a critical factor in scaling our media business, especially during times of economic uncertainty.”

“Vistar is committed to accelerating the growth of the programmatic out-of-home industry,” said Eric Lamb, SVP, Supply at Vistar Media. “By supporting unified ad auctions, our clients, including Volta Media, are best able to increase value for their advertising customers and ensure they are getting the best prices for their media inventory as possible.”

Today’s announcement adds to Volta’s robust suite of media capabilities that power valuable campaigns for advertisers and help unlock larger digital media budgets. This includes advanced measurement capabilities provided through leading third-party firms, such as Catalina and Quotient, that report on a variety of business impacts — including down-funnel metrics like incremental sales lift and incremental return-on-ad-spend (iROAS). Further, Volta’s network of more than 5,400 digital media screens support enhanced ad executions including real-time weather triggers, 3D+creative, and mobile retargeting.

About Volta

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging and media company. Volta's unique network of charging stations powers vehicles and drives business growth while accelerating a clean energy future. Volta delivers value to site partners, brands, and consumers by installing charging stations that feature large-format digital advertising screens located steps away from the entrances of popular commercial locations. Retailers can attract and influence foot traffic, advertisers can precisely target audiences, and EV drivers can charge their vehicles seamlessly as they go about their daily routines. Volta's extensive network leverages its proprietary PredictEV® platform, which uses sophisticated behavioral science and machine learning technology to help commercial property owners, cities, and electric utilities plan EV infrastructure intelligently, efficiently, and equitably. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

