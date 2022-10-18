McIlrath & Eck, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 878 stocks valued at a total of $364.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(20.13%), PRF(11.37%), and VUG(9.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McIlrath & Eck, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 289,654 shares in NAS:IUS, giving the stock a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.69 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF traded for a price of $35.1299 per share and a market cap of $165.10Mil. The stock has returned -8.18% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a price-book ratio of 2.95.

The guru established a new position worth 56,112 shares in ARCA:VV, giving the stock a 2.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.11 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $170.83 per share and a market cap of $23.13Bil. The stock has returned -18.65% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, McIlrath & Eck, LLC bought 38,751 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 178,442. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $196.2178 per share and a market cap of $47.30Bil. The stock has returned -19.93% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.92.

During the quarter, McIlrath & Eck, LLC bought 97,494 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 121,072. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/18/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.5334 per share and a market cap of $78.73Bil. The stock has returned -15.59% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 238,466 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 10/18/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.5101 per share and a market cap of $25.03Bil. The stock has returned -13.77% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

