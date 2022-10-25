Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that the award-winning Calix+Support+Cloud (Support Cloud) will further enable customer support teams to easily deliver proactive support thanks to continued automation, expanded analytics, and more support channels. As subscriber habits continue to evolve, and their digital lives grow, broadband service providers (BSPs) are evolving their value propositions to meet subscribers’ needs. For many BSPs facing increased competition, that means delivering differentiated managed services on top of their Wi-Fi offerings. This market was once an exclusive domain of only the biggest internet providers. Now innovative BSPs of all sizes can easily launch and support a growing portfolio of Calix+Revenue+EDGE™ managed services to tailor subscriber experiences for the unique households in their communities. With the evolution of Support Cloud, BSPs will also have access to even more automation, expanded data analytics, actionable insights, and an AI-enabled chatbot. These combined tools will increase efficiency and save customer service representatives (CSRs) time. This will make it even easier for CSRs to support newly launched managed services with a proactive support strategy that elevates the subscriber experience.

Calix platforms—including Revenue EDGE, Calix+Intelligent+Access+EDGE™, and Calix Cloud®—enable BSPs to seamlessly deploy, manage and support new services. Support teams can pull insights from Support Cloud on wide area network (WAN) health and performance to better understand the subscriber experience. They can then call subscribers about their current Wi-Fi experience, backed by a Subscriber+Quality+of+Experience+%28QoE%29+Score that includes end-to-end network visibility. This enables customer support teams to identify a problem before subscribers notice, leading to exceptional subscriber experiences that drive incredible Net+Promoter+Scores+%28NPS%29. Support Cloud will further enable BSPs to evolve to a proactive customer support model by:

Automating workflows and simplifying operations to enable proactive customer support. The expanded data analytics for proactive support will save CSRs time with automated recommendations and reports for proactive outreach. The AI-enabled chatbot feature will expand support channels and automate basic support needs for faster resolution. The customizable Calix+Command%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® mobile app will also help promote proactive support with SMS links that CSRs can use to route more basic requests to self-service support.

The expanded data analytics for proactive support will save CSRs time with automated recommendations and reports for proactive outreach. The AI-enabled chatbot feature will expand support channels and automate basic support needs for faster resolution. The customizable Calix+Command%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E® mobile app will also help promote proactive support with SMS links that CSRs can use to route more basic requests to self-service support. Solving issues faster, before the subscriber experience is impacted, to drive NPS. Support Cloud gives CSRs contextual insights like a QoE Score with powerful real-time and seven-day historical data to quickly find the root cause of issues and assess the next steps. As a result, support teams are drastically improving subscriber experiences. Customer support teams with Support Cloud can solve as much as 90 percent of issues in+24+hours or even increase first+call+resolution+rate by 83 percent. By helping subscribers quickly return to their lives, Calix-partnered BSPs are increasing NPS+scores, many into the 70s, 80s, or 90s, in an industry where such scores average below 30.

Pairing with Calix Customer Success Services to ensure the success of new managed services. SCTelcom paired visibility and automation in Support Cloud with help from Premier+Customer+Success, part of the award-winning Calix+Customer+Success+Services (Customer Success). Together they successfully launched advanced parental controls (Experience%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E®) and home network security (Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E®). Calix customer success managers provided training and marketing materials to help SCTelcom go to market 50 percent faster than expected. As a result, the BSP reduced internet-related trouble tickets by 29 percent and truck rolls by 24 percent, and enhanced their NPS to well above the industry average.

“Thanks to Support Cloud, our support team can access data and troubleshoot remotely versus sending out a field technician and absorbing the cost of an unnecessary truck roll,” said Wendy Crenner, marketing and customer service manager at SCTelcom. “Now our support team is better equipped to have more meaningful conversations with subscribers—leading to better customer support, faster. We often know what is wrong and can reach out to subscribers proactively to improve their experiences instead of only speaking to them when they are having an issue. This contributes to lower trouble tickets overall and enables us to consider launching more managed services in the future.”

This week at Calix+ConneXions+2022, held at the Wynn in Las Vegas, BSP leaders can learn more about Support Cloud at the Subscriber Experience Boot Camp, Customer Support Persona Experience tracks, and Innovation Showcase and Expo.

“Calix-partnered BSPs are ushering in the future of proactive support,” said Martha Galley, executive vice president of customer engagement and services at Calix. “As the broadband industry becomes hyper-competitive, driven by unprecedented federal and state funding, award-winning Support Cloud helps BSPs differentiate with exceptional customer support that enhances the subscriber experience while improving employee effectiveness and strengthening employee retention. Unmatched visibility paired with smart automation helps CSRs and field technicians deliver proactive customer support that sets a new industry standard. This is a critical part of the equation that enables BSPs of any size to be giants in their communities.”

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

