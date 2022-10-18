Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 25, 2022!

PHX Minerals Declares Regular Dividend of $0.02 Per Share

14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX Minerals Inc., (NYSE: PHX), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 23, 2022.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

