FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX Minerals Inc., (NYSE: PHX), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 23, 2022.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

