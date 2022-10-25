TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today launched its DS1000 high-performance Gigabit Ethernet Layer 3 switch, a compact, resilient, cost-effective, open network switch. The company also announced it will release the DS1000 into the open source domain as their first-ever contribution to the OCP Enterprise Connectivity Solutions (ECS) group, at this week’s 2022 Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit .



The DS1000 switch is the newest addition to Celestica’s Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) portfolio of cutting-edge storage, compute, networking, and webscale solutions. It features 48 x 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 ports and 8 SFP+ ports within a 1U form factor for data center and enterprise-class access deployments. It is based on the Broadcom Trident-3 chipset, with an on-board 4-core Intel-based CPU module.

The DS1000 is optimized for:

1GbE Data Center Top of Rack

Enterprise Edge/Access

Management Switch Use Cases

Open and Third-Party Network Operating Systems

Celestica, a long-time member of the OCP community, incorporated an Open Network Install Environment (ONIE) installer in the DS1000 to support open and third-party network operating systems.

Bijan Nowroozi, Chief Technology Officer for the Open Compute Project Foundation, said, "We are excited to see Celestica’s design contribution of their DS1000 1GbE access switch to the OCP Enterprise Connectivity Solutions sub-project in the Networking Project. It’s great that it’s both powerful and compact, making it extensible for the data center and the Edge, and uses OCP's ONIE, a fantastic interface to the platform hardware that enables booting into open and third party network operating systems. Celestica continues to demonstrate its commitment to OCP and the open-source network community, helping OCP to drive innovation and open networking in the Enterprise.”

“Celestica is committed to propelling open networking into the enterprise edge,” said Gavin Cato, Head and CTO, Hardware Platform Solutions, Celestica. “As a key contributor to this rapidly growing global community, Celestica has collaborated with some of the leaders in the open source environment to develop ground-breaking designs that were used in some of OCP’s earliest platforms. Today, we continue to innovate and contribute to empowering the open-source community.”

Visit Celestica during the OCP Summit at Booth C8 to meet its engineers and industry experts and see the company’s latest advancements in 800G switching and optical technologies.

Additionally, Celestica Senior Director Jeff Catlin will lead a presentation titled “ Open Networking at the Enterprise Edge ” on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:20am (SJCC - Concourse Level - 210CG).

