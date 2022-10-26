XPENG to Host 2022 TECH DAY

XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart EV company, will host its 2022 TECH DAY event on Monday, October 24, 2022. An English-language replay will be available on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005531/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

At this year's 1024 TECH DAY, XPENG will present its latest developments in autonomous driving technology and mobility ecosystem, including its intelligent EVs, flying vehicles and robotics.

The TECH DAY live event broadcast in Chinese will start from 08:00 p.m. Beijing time on Monday, October 24, 2022 (GMT+8, or 08:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, October 24, 2022), and will be accessiblevia this link: XPENG+OFFICIAL+WEBSITE+CHINESE

An English-language replay of the event will be available from 12:00 p.m. Beijing time on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 (GMT+8, or 00:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 25, 2022), via the following links:

XPENG+OFFICIAL+WEBSITE+ENGLISH

XPENG+OFFICIAL+IR+WEBSITE+ENGLISH

XPENG+OFFICIAL+YOUTUBE+CHANNEL

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG”) is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fheyxpeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goals and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Follow Us On

Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FXPengMotors+%0A

Facebook: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FXPengMotorsGlobal+%0A

Instagram: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fxpeng_global+%0A

TikTok: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiktok.com%2F%40xpeng+%0A

YouTube: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fc%2FHeyXPENG+%0A

LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fxiaopeng-motors%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005531/en/