Biocept%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that management will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV on Wednesday, October 26 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time). The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

A webcast of the presentation will be live and archived on the Events+and+Presentation section of the company website.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. Biocept focuses on cancers that have metastasized into the central nervous system and has developed its proprietary CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects metastatic cancer and quantitatively analyzes cerebrospinal fluid tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

