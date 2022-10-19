PR Newswire

Oracle Applications Platform enables enterprise developers to leverage Redwood UX components and services to extend investments in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- To help enterprise developers extend Oracle business applications with a consistent consumer-grade user experience (UX), Oracle is making the design system and platform powering its applications available to customers and partners. Oracle Applications Platform enables organizations to leverage Oracle's award-winning Redwood UX components, advanced technologies such as search, self-learning recommendations, and conversational experiences as well as telemetry and low-code development tools, to quickly and easily deliver secure apps that complement and seamlessly integrate with Oracle's complete suite of cloud applications.

"No matter how fast we innovate, some customers will want to add their own features or industry-specific capabilities," said Jenny Lam, senior vice president of user experience design, Oracle. "With Oracle Applications Platform, we're giving customers and partners access to the same tools that Oracle's own development organization uses to enable them to extend and personalize our applications to fit their unique needs. This will enable enterprise developers to quickly and easily create self-improving apps with a consumer-grade user experience that seamlessly integrate with their existing Oracle applications."

The Oracle Applications Platform provides several easy-to-use tools that meet software accessibility standards including:

Redwood UX Building Blocks : A software development toolkit that enables enterprise developers to save time and effort by assembling and modifying the UX components without lengthy software development projects. With UX resources such as the Redwood reference application, page templates, component repository, reference architecture, and design guides, Oracle Applications Platform provides everything a customer or partner would need to efficiently create consumer-grade applications.

: A software development toolkit that enables enterprise developers to save time and effort by assembling and modifying the UX components without lengthy software development projects. With UX resources such as the Redwood reference application, page templates, component repository, reference architecture, and design guides, Oracle Applications Platform provides everything a customer or partner would need to efficiently create consumer-grade applications. Telemetry: Components for application telemetry help enterprise developers benefit from real-world feedback on their apps to quickly resolve issues and inform further improvements. With Oracle Applications Platform's telemetry embedded within the UX components and integrated with DevSecOps tools, customers and partners gain detailed out-of-the-box analytics on usage behavior and quality of service.

Components for application telemetry help enterprise developers benefit from real-world feedback on their apps to quickly resolve issues and inform further improvements. With Oracle Applications Platform's telemetry embedded within the UX components and integrated with DevSecOps tools, customers and partners gain detailed out-of-the-box analytics on usage behavior and quality of service. Search: Oracle's search component enables enterprise developers to quickly and easily integrate powerful, self-tuning search capabilities in their apps and preserve learned suggestions across devices. With AI and machine learning-enabled suggestion strings and typo-tolerant text search, customers and partners can embed fast and scalable search capabilities within their apps.

Oracle's search component enables enterprise developers to quickly and easily integrate powerful, self-tuning search capabilities in their apps and preserve learned suggestions across devices. With AI and machine learning-enabled suggestion strings and typo-tolerant text search, customers and partners can embed fast and scalable search capabilities within their apps. Business Logic: A self-learning recommendation engine that is integrated with Redwood components helps enterprise developers increase the productivity of end users without any additional coding. With the ability to serve up the most likely data input or next action based on user behavior history, customers and partners can create predictive user experiences.

A self-learning recommendation engine that is integrated with Redwood components helps enterprise developers increase the productivity of end users without any additional coding. With the ability to serve up the most likely data input or next action based on user behavior history, customers and partners can create predictive user experiences. Conversational Experiences: Embedded Oracle Digital Assistant components help enterprise developers to quickly and easily build apps that are simple to use and that promote desired user behaviors within the apps. With the ability to integrate voice interfaces, customers and partners can significantly improve the accessibility and user experience of their applications.

Embedded Oracle Digital Assistant components help enterprise developers to quickly and easily build apps that are simple to use and that promote desired user behaviors within the apps. With the ability to integrate voice interfaces, customers and partners can significantly improve the accessibility and user experience of their applications. Low-Code Development: Oracle's Visual Builder Studio enables customers and partners to extend their Redwood apps or build new ones without the need for complex software development skills. With the ability to easily add new functionality, organizations can quickly create apps that meet their specific needs.

Oracle's Visual Builder Studio enables customers and partners to extend their Redwood apps or build new ones without the need for complex software development skills. With the ability to easily add new functionality, organizations can quickly create apps that meet their specific needs. Data Visualization: Redwood analytics components from Oracle Analytics Cloud enable enterprise developers to embed data visualizations within their Redwood apps. With embedded analytics capabilities, customers and partners can easily add data visualizations to their applications and make data insights more accessible to end users.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite provides everything an organization needs to optimize processes, make faster and better decisions, and outpace change. With applications for finance, supply chain, HR, and customer experience, Oracle provides the most complete suite of enterprise applications on a single integrated cloud platform. Oracle's self-updating platform gives customers access to continuous innovation, as new features are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption.

"Moving to a SaaS environment is a great opportunity for organizations to standardize business processes. But some organizations might need additional niche capabilities that are unique to their business," said Kevin Permenter, research director for financial applications at IDC. "With Oracle Applications Platform, organizations will be able to add proprietary capabilities to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications on the same platform and data model, with the same UX. This will ultimately make Oracle's suite of enterprise applications more flexible, user-friendly and appealing to its customer and partner ecosystem."

"PwC is excited to be working with Oracle's new application development platform to drive innovation and to create an enhanced user experience for our clients," said Kevin Sullivan, PwC's Oracle Practice Leader. "Our success in driving digital transformation with Oracle Cloud has allowed our clients to benefit from a breadth of digital capabilities, and the new development platform helps provide a new way to create differentiated solutions and business value. It's a significant leap forward to be able to use the same development framework as Oracle development to enable clients to create custom applications which integrate with Fusion Applications."

To learn more about Oracle Applications Platform, please visit: redwood.oracle.com

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle CloudWorld

Oracle CloudWorld is Oracle's largest global celebration of customers and partners. Join us to discover the insights you need to tackle your biggest business challenges, build your skills, knowledge, and connections, and learn more about our cloud infrastructure, database, and applications from the people that build and use them. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more visit oracle.com/cloudworld or oracle.com/news.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of October 19, 2022 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-invites-customers-and-partners-to-build-on-its-applications-platform-301652975.html

SOURCE Oracle