Market research cloud leader makes it easier for researchers to test digital products pre- and post-launch

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced that their integration with UserTesting (NYSE: USER) is available for public release. The integration was demoed at The Human Insight Summit by UserTesting, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This integration touches on many of the themes discussed at The Human Insight Summit including inclusivity, equity, and moving insights to action. According to Forrester , a well-designed user experience could boost your conversion rate by up to 400%. This integration enables clients to get high quality video feedback from their Fuel Cycle Community to improve their products and designs.

As part of Fuel Cycle and UserTesting's mutual approach to support digital product development, the integration enables users to evaluate digital experiences with their Fuel Cycle community of customers, prospects and product users. The integration is now available to all Fuel Cycle and UserTesting customers.

"Knowing how customers feel and why provides a strategic advantage for companies competing in a competitive business environment. UserTesting is focused on ensuring organizations have quick and easy access to the customers they need to reach," said Mona Sabet , Chief Corporate Strategy Officer at UserTesting. "The integration with Fuel Cycle helps companies efficiently connect with customers, capture rich video-based insights, and better understand customer perspectives."

"Customer feedback is an integral part of how companies continue to innovate and improve their products and services. It's especially pertinent as consumers have more options than ever," said Rick Kelly , Chief Product Officer at Fuel Cycle. "The Fuel Cycle and UserTesting integration offers companies even more context around what customers are thinking and experiencing, allowing them to easily gather feedback then make the necessary adjustments to their product and services."

To view Fuel Cycle's full suite of integrations and user experience research capabilities, please visit: www.fuelcycle.com .

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it's actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world's top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com .

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

