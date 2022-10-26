Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) paid tribute to their partner community by presenting the 2022 Partner Innovations Awards at ConneXions 2022. The Calix Partner Innovations Awards are given at ConneXions to Calix channel and solution partners who have made extraordinary contributions throughout the year. This year’s awards honor partners who have simplified service delivery and helped build and grow new broadband businesses. They have secured funding and built data delivery systems. They have improved go-to-market and completed the latest Calix training. Most of all, they have partnered with service providers to accelerate the ability to grow their business, shorten their time-to-market, and delight customers with additional opportunities for growth.

The 2022 Partner Innovations Awards winners are:

Partner of the Year: GLDS. This award recognizes a partner for their overall business performance, the innovation they have brought to business and technology, and their beneficial impact. By aligning application programming interface portfolios, GLDSradically simplified service delivery across the entire joint solution. They completed the integration in under 45 days and were in the market in record time.

Strategic Partnership Award: Conexon. This award recognizes a partner for their excellence in collaboration and dedication to driving significant outcomes for our mutual customers. Conexon partners with nearly 100 service providers across the country, delivering solutions enabling them to plan, build, launch, and operate successful fiber broadband systems.

Partner Impact Award: Vantage Point Solutions. This award recognizes a partner whose accomplishments have had a substantial positive impact on customers and the industry. Thanks to consulting and engineering partner Vantage Point Solutions' tireless commitment to education, advocacy, and thought leadership, they secured nearly $3 billion in funding for new network business together with Calix service providers.

Partner Innovation Award: Camvio. This award recognizes a visionary partner for their commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help service providers reimagine the way they run their businesses and serve their subscribers. Camvio built an integration with Command%3Cb%3EIQ%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E and Calix+Cloud%26reg%3B that enables the seamless delivery of data between their BSS/OSS solution and the Calix+Revenue+EDGE%26trade%3B platform. Their integration enables them to deliver proof of concepts to customers in less than 48 hours.

Market Activation Partner Award: Pivot. This award recognizes a partner for delivering innovative marketing campaigns promoting support and services that are designed to accelerate go-to-market and excite subscribers. Leading broadband marketing and CX agency Pivot Group cut customer campaign launch times by 60 percent. They leveraged Calix+Market+Activation+program assets to create new campaigns for service providers launching managed services and networks for new subscribers.

Training Achievement Award: JSI. This award recognizes a partner who has achieved success in training and enablement with the latest technical courses in the Calix+Training+program. JSI's extraordinary effort led to them being awarded the first Partner Training Achievement Award. They sought out the latest training and completed more classes than any other Calix partner in 2022.

“Partners are critical to helping our customers grow value for themselves and their communities,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “Innovators that are transforming our industry cannot do it alone. Calix and our customers are blessed to work with such a dedicated and capable set of partners who are committed to the success of our community. These are the innovative, visionary companies leading the way to transform the broadband industry. Thank you to all of our 2022 partner Innovations Award winners for their leadership and their innovation.”

