CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., (OTC PINK:GEVI), GEVI Subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC featuring its MFB-31-CitroTech is proud to be the first and only Wildfire Fighting Chemistry product in the U.S. to be approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and receive the designation in their "Safer Choice Program".

Mighty Fire Breaker recently completed laboratory testing for its firefighting chemistry, MFB-31-CitroTech with the U.S. (EPA), Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Green-Guard Gold and California Aquatic Bioassay Testing. These tests proved that MFB-31-CitroTech is safe for humans, wildlife and is environmentally friendly. (MFB) is proud to become the first fire retardant in the (EPA) Safer Choice Program. The fact there is so much negative news about wildfire retardants damaging the environment, certain products causing cancer and other life-threatening diseases to humans, animals, aquatic life, destroying water quality and the overall damage they cause to the environment is why MFB's corporate mission and products are all designed to support GREENER wildfire defense and the EPA Clean Water Act. Recent legal actions allege that the aerial dropping of legacy products containing inorganic fire retardants aretoxic to fish, frogs, crustaceans, and other aquatic species, and that they are a danger to our rivers and streams.https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/montana/articles/2022-10-11/us-agency-sued-over-pollution-from-retardant-drops-for-fires?context=amp

(MFB) worked directly with the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) https://www.nsf.org/ to receive the EPA Safer Choice Program listing. NSF certifications are designed to protect and improve global, human health. Manufacturers, regulators and consumers look to the NSF to facilitate the development of public health standards and provide certifications that help protect our food, water, consumer products and the environment. MFB-31-CitroTech is listed in the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Program. This program helps consumers, businesses, and purchasers find products that perform and contain ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment. https://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/products

The California Aquatic CCR Title 22 - Fathead Minnow Hazardous Waste Screen Bioassay, which tested MFB-31-CitroTech, showed test results of an LC50 greater than 750 mg/L. This meant that it was therefore considered non- hazardous with respect to the fish.

MFB-31-CitroTech also achieved GREEN-GUARD GOLD Certification listing after it was scientifically proven to meet some of the world's most rigorous, third-party chemical emissions standards. This testingis designed to help reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure. https://www.ul.com/resources/ul-greenguard-certification-program

Look for the new Mighty Fire Breaker website coming in October www.mightyfirebreaker.com

The General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. website (https://generalenterpriseventures.com/) is still under construction as content is added, we encourage Shareholders and Investors to check back often.

