Mazuma Credit Union, which operates 12 locations in Missouri and Kansas and oversees nearly $900 million in assets, has transitioned its wealth management program to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) following an extensive search for a new broker-dealer. Mazuma Credit Union joined the Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) from CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. with two financial advisors who help clients manage over $130 million in combined assets.

“We conducted a thorough examination of various broker-dealers and quickly realized the wealth management platform and technology at Ameriprise Financial are a cut above the rest,” said Justin Mouzoukos, Chief Financial Officer for Mazuma Credit Union. “With this partnership in place, we’re confident we have the best possible technology, expertise and resources behind us to serve our clients’ full range of wealth management needs.”

Mazuma members now have access to extensive services and solutions offered by Ameriprise Financial, including:

Personalized advice and financial planning capabilities tailored to their individual needs.

and financial planning capabilities tailored to their individual needs. Robust investment products to help them achieve their financial goals.

to help them achieve their financial goals. Digital capabilities that allow clients to connect with their financial advisors where and how they want—face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mazuma Credit Union and help their members achieve their financial goals with confidence,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group. “Members across Missouri and Kansas put their trust in Mazuma, and we’re honored to bring the outstanding wealth management capabilities of Ameriprise Financial to them.”

With more than 25 years1 serving the investment program needs of local banks and credit unions, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group brings a depth of understanding, experience, and knowledge to the financial institution space – helping deliver value for clients/members while driving revenue for the affiliated institution. To find out why experienced financial advisors and institutions are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

About Mazuma Credit Union

Mazuma Credit Union was founded in 1948 as the Kansas City National Federation of Federal Employees Credit Union by Joe Pinkerton. 50 years later, the name was changed to Mazuma Credit Union. Mazuma currently serves more than 71,000 members, who live or work in Jackson, Cass, Platte, or Clay counties in Missouri or Wyandotte or Johnson counties in Kansas, with services including wealth management, checking, savings, home loans, auto loans and more.

Mazuma Credit Union leverages its passion, leadership, and innovation to address the challenges affecting communities with a Corporate Social Responsibility program that focuses on financial wellness, community investment and development and support of the arts to foster community enrichment. The Mazuma Foundation, established in 2015, works to provide resources and grants to non-profit organizations throughout the Kansas City area. For more information, visit mazuma.org.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise+Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

1 Investment Professionals, Inc (IPI) was founded in 1992 and specialized in the on-site delivery of investment programs for financial institutions. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. acquired IPI in 2017, bringing together the years of experience of the two organizations.

2 Ameriprise Financial Q2 2022 Earnings Release.

