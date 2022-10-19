Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2022

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected]

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL08527&sd=2022-10-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-60-per-common-share-301653874.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

