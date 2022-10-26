David Rolfe Comments on Visa

Visa ( V, Financial) continues to report strong double-digit growth in payment volumes throughout the first two months of the calendar third quarter. The stock suffered after concerns about potential adverse legislation related to its credit card routing practices began to surface. Similar legislation related to the Company’s debit routing practices was passed into law back in 2010. Not unlike the previous legislation, the Company’s value proposition to merchants, consumers and bank-issuing customers and acquirers is robust enough to help blunt the potential effects the legislation might have in the near term. Over a multiyear time horizon, it would be quite difficult for any currently non-existent or even sub-scale credit routing network to add the value that Visa (or MasterCard) can already add today.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners third-quarter 2022 shareholder letter.