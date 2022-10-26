Edwards Lifesciences ( EW, Financial) reported just +5% growth in revenue (foreign exchange adjusted) compared to a year ago. While this quarter represented a deceleration in revenue growth from earlier this year, much of that was due to hospital staffing shortages and the vagaries of global healthcare systems emerging from pandemic disruptions. The Company received FDA approval for its minimally invasive mitral valve repair system, PASCAL, and also presented compelling related clinical data, which should help support accelerating growth over the next few years. As for Edwards’ core TAVR system, there continues to be a (unfortunately) pent-up, untreated population suffering from severe aortic stenosis that will finally be able to find their way back into healthcare systems as labor market pressures ease.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners third-quarter 2022 shareholder letter.