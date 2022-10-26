David Rolfe Comments on Apple

Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 26, 2022!

Apple (

AAPL, Financial) grew revenues +5% (foreign exchange adjusted and excluding Russia) driven by record iPhone revenues that were up about +3% on an exceptional year ago comparison of +50%. Apple’s installed base is over 1.8 billion devices which helps drive a software and services business that has generated almost $80 billion of revenue over the past 4 quarters. As we have highlighted in the past, Apple’s relentless focus on the development and integration between hardware (especially ICs) as well as software, continues to add significant value for customers of its products and services. We expect this favorable competitive dynamic to continue for the foreseeable future.

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners third-quarter 2022 shareholder letter.

