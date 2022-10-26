Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) announced today it completed a majority-stake acquisition of Noonlight, a next-generation connected safety and event management platform that enables new applications and provides enhanced emergency response capabilities.

Noonlight was founded in 2013 to deliver advanced technology that protects and comforts people so they can live freely. The company began as a personal safety mobile application and has grown into a connected safety platform that has organically attracted over 3.5 million Noonlight app users. Noonlight’s software platform enables context aware event management and emergency response for a range of IoT device vendors.

“Noonlight is a demonstrated leader in the personal safety and emergency response space and we’re pleased to bring their entrepreneurial team and leadership into the Alarm.com family,” said Jeff Bedell, Alarm.com’s Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. “Our investment in Noonlight will help expand its business and continue to provide unmatched services to its markets and customers. Noonlight and Alarm.com have aligned missions to protect people through advanced technology, and we look forward to innovating and leveraging the platform with our partners.”

“We’re thrilled to join the Alarm.com family,” said Zach Winkler, CEO of Noonlight. “They have a unique and successful history of majority-stake acquisitions - empowering innovative companies to continue to operate as an independent business and brand, while still benefiting from Alarm.com’s industry know-how, reputation, expansive resources, networks, and leadership team. We look forward to accelerating our mission and global security offerings with the backing of Alarm.com.”

Noonlight will continue to operate independently as a next generation IoT device monitoring provider, as well as a consumer safety app and brand that millions of users trust. Noonlight’s current management team will continue to lead the business from its headquarters in St. Louis, Mo.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

About Noonlight

Noonlight combines advanced technology with real humans to protect and comfort people so they can live freely. Launched in 2013 as a mobile application, Noonlight has grown into a connected safety platform — partnering with products and services to enable modern and affordable 24/7 professional sensor monitoring, video monitoring, and data-rich emergency response via an API. Noonlight’s technology works everywhere in the United States, allowing end users to quickly get help in any situation, without requiring a 911 call or the ability to talk or text. For more information, please visit noonlight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019006000/en/