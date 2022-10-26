Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The Company will host a webcast to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 11, 2022. Bowman Chairman and CEO, Gary Bowman and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz will host the call followed by a question-and-answer session. Links to the live webcast of the event and subsequent replay of the event will be available on the Bowman Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bowman.com.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 1,700 employees and more than 65 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

