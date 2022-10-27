



October 20, 2022



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 2:30 pm CET (8:30 am ET) to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the presentation.

Dial-in numbers:

Use the access code 3810049 to join the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

Belgium 32 800 50 201

United Kingdom 44 800 358 0970

United States 1 888 415 4250

All other locations 1 646 960 0294

