ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced the delivery of the CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH to the U.S. Navy Kingsbay Trident Re-fit Facility, announced on October 11, 2022.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "We announced last week the latest sale of our CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology to the U.S. Navy, which has now been delivered. Including this sale, we have now sold eight systems for a total of $750,000 to the Fairchild and Hurburt Airforce Bases, the Army depot/supply core, the Navy Special Warfare Group, SOCOM (2 systems) and the Department of Veteran Affairs over the past 18 months.

"These initial units are being used to develop standard operating procedures and processes, and once developed, we expect to see follow-on purchases from each buyer. In addition, we are continually working to penetrate new parts of the U.S. government, including the DoD, to demonstrate the safety, hazard, efficiency and financial benefits of using our technology to drive sales to new customers within the organizations."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

