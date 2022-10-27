Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, will host its Big+Ideas+in+Supply+Chain+Summit+2022, Oct. 26, 2022. The event is free and will feature an impressive lineup of industry speakers who will take the stage for a virtual event streamed live from Kinaxis’ HQ in Ottawa, Ontario.

Join supply chain industry experts from Carlsberg Group, Extreme Networks, Jamieson Wellness, Rogers Communications, Kinaxis and more to learn about digital transformation to stay ahead of the next supply chain disruption and how innovation is key to maintaining supply chain talent.

Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit 2022 sessions include:

The supply chain renaissance has begun and steps to take to begin your journey

Harmonizing planning across the supply chain at Carlsberg Group

Accelerating the digital supply chain journey at Jamieson Wellness

Extreme Networks: ditching spreadsheet-based planning to enable business continuity

The critical convergence of planning and execution with MPO

Panel: Innovating your supply chain talent

“The supply chain renaissance is here, and what got us through the last 30 years in supply chain planning won’t get us through the next three,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “We want to explore the pandemic-forced acceleration, what that means and share the innovations and knowledge of experts in the supply chain industry. We’ve always known that the value of bringing people together, even virtually, is priceless. We’re excited to host our speakers, who will graciously take the stage at our new HQ in Ottawa and share vital insights into their supply chain journeys as we navigate this new era.”

To see a full list of sessions and to register for the event visit bigideasinsupplychain.kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

