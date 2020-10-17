SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will participate in the Gartner+IT+Symposium%2FXpo%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+2022 conferences and Gartner+IT+Infrastructure%2C+Operations+%26amp%3B+Cloud+Strategies+Conferences held worldwide over the coming months. At the events, SolarWinds will showcase its award-winning portfolio of products, including the latest version of Hybrid+Cloud+Observability+%28HCO%29, as well as SolarWinds%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Observability, a new unified full-stack SaaS offering.

“In today’s fragmented and increasingly complex digital world, DevSecOps teams often lack the comprehensive performance insights needed to keep their critical apps and services running smoothly,” said Nik Koutsoukos, vice president of marketing strategy at SolarWinds. “SolarWinds Observability provides a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. At the Gartner events, attendees will get a first-hand look at how SolarWinds Observability helps expedite problem identification and resolution, ensure optimal performance, and deliver great user experience.”

Gartner Conferences Worldwide

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo conferences bring together CIOs and IT leaders to explore the technology, insights, and trends shaping the future of IT and business. Keynotes and sessions at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conferences will help IT leaders transform their skills, prepare for disruptive technologies, and learn how to modernize their IT platforms.

SolarWinds will be exhibiting at the following shows:

At the Gartner IT Symposium conferences, Nik Koutsoukos, vice president of marketing strategy at SolarWinds and a noted thought leader in the monitoring and observability market, will be speaking alongside other SolarWinds executives on “Maximizing Observability for Real-World Agility.” Listeners will learn how observability solutions powered by AIOps and machine learning can empower IT Ops and DevOps teams to shift from a reactive to a proactive IT posture.

SolarWinds Observability

The+SolarWinds+IT+Trends+Report+2022+revealed only 8% of surveyed tech pros felt extremely confident in navigating the challenges brought on by the shift to the cloud and resulting hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and 54% lack visibility into more than half of their infrastructures. Observability addresses this challenge by providing single pane-of-glass visibility in an organization’s environment.

SolarWinds Observability is a comprehensive, integrated, and full-stack observability solution designed to integrate data from across the IT ecosystem, including networks, servers, applications, databases, and more. The platform includes built-in intelligence to help customers optimize performance, ensure availability, and reduce remediation time across on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

Join SolarWinds engineers and product experts for live product demonstrations of SolarWinds+Observability, Hybrid+Cloud+Observability %28HCO%29, database+management, IT+service+management+%28ITSM%29, and IT+operations+management+solutions+%28ITOM%29.

