TUSTIN, CA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, is proud to announce partnership with Concord Adex, Canada’s largest privately funded public art program featuring Indigenous, Canadian, and emerging artists from around the world. Utilizing Freeze Tag’s Eventzee scavenger hunt app, the ArtWalk is officially the largest critical mass of public art in Ontario.

The ArtWalk at Concord Park Place is located at Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park in North York, Ontario, and features over 20 works commissioned by Concord Park Place. The ArtWalk was curated by Public Art Consultant Karen Mills, and will run through winter.

Using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app, visitors to Concord Park Place can access the Artwalk at a different and deeper level. The free-to-play event features multiple challenges for an immersive experience throughout the art installations.

“Concord Adex’s idea for an immersive art experience was great and we’re proud to be part of it,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “People have become so accustomed to using their mobile devices and now the ArtWalk allows them to engage with the art pieces in new and unique ways.”

The Artwalk contains more than 20 commissions from local artists, which can be found through the Eventzee app’s map feature. With scannable QR codes at each location, participants can check in and learn more about each installation, the artist, and other associated works from each creator. Players who check in to every piece of art will be entered to win various prizes that update every month.

“Using tech as a medium, youth will appreciate and engage in is key in encouraging interaction. We hope this progressive and condensed presentation will inspire many and we plan to develop the app further,” said Terry Hui, President and CEO Concord Pacific Group. “Our mentorship program also funds up-and-coming artists to create art that future generations will appreciate.”

Concord Adex’s Artwalk aims to engage local youth to appreciate and understand the beauty that comes from artists of all backgrounds, with hopes to encourage some to become future artists. Artwalk is an ongoing event with more attractions added every month, including new events and art installations.

For more information and to begin the Artwalk at Concord Park Place experience, download Eventzee from the App Store or Google Play Store and use code CONCORD to begin.

If you’re interested in learning more about hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt, visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at [email protected] or call us at 714-210-3850 x15.

About Concord Adex and Concord Pacific

Concord has been building Canada’s largest lifestyle-forward urban communities for over 30 years.

Under the leadership of President and CEO, Terry Hui, Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver and Concord CityPlace in Toronto are the country’s two largest urban master-plans and are mostly complete. Over the past decade Concord expanded with master-plans in North York (Concord Park Place) and five master-plans of scale in western Canada. Concord also expanded to Seattle’s tech hub in the United States and London, UK including Marylebone and the completion of Principal Tower in the Principal Place neighbourhood, home to Amazon UK. These communities are renowned for their vibrant urban planning and have been emulated globally. The award-winning developer is Canada’s most substantial contributor of urban city parks and privately funded public art. In addition to their industry leading forward practices, including Concord BioSpace and EV Parking infrastructure and design, the company’s Green Energy arm generates twice the amount of energy needed to power all the homes they have built. Visit concordpacific.com for more information.

Concord ArtSpace / ArtWalk

Concord developed their public art program to make art accessible to all and to inspire local youth to appreciate art and become future artists. Concord Pacific’s public art plan for Concord Pacific Place, developed 30 years ago, is the model now referenced in all major cities across the country. Concord’s public art program has resulted in more than 60 permanent commissions of scale. Their mentorship program was created to assist new local and indigenous artists in pitching and communicating their art and culture to a public audience.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with more than 12 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,400 beautifully drawn digital cards, Painted Rocks App, a new and innovative way to track, share, and find painted and kindness rocks through an interactive map, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer the Eventzee platform, a fully customizable gaming solution that allows organizations and businesses to create branded virtual, physical and hybrid scavenger hunts for their customers and constituents. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

