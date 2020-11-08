Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC) a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that it has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DAXXIFY™ for the treatment of cervical dystonia. Cervical dystonia is a painful and disabling chronic condition in which the neck muscles contract involuntarily, causing abnormal movements and awkward posture of the head and neck.1

The sBLA submission is supported by data from the ASPEN Phase 3 clinical development program, which included the ASPEN-1 and ASPEN-OLS studies, completed in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The submission follows the recent FDA approval of DAXXIFY™ for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults.2

“We are very pleased to submit our sBLA for cervical dystonia, potentially expanding our label indication for DAXXIFY™, and positioning us to enter the nearly $1 billion U.S. muscle movement disorder market,” said Mark J. Foley, Chief Executive Officer. “DAXXIFY™ has demonstrated significant potential in the muscle movement disorders category with our ASPEN Phase 3 study in cervical dystonia and JUNIPER Phase 2 study in upper limb spasticity. Today’s sBLA filing advances our opportunity in treating cervical dystonia, underscored by DAXXIFY’s median duration of up to 24 weeks. We are very much looking forward to potentially helping patients achieve long lasting symptom relief from this debilitating condition.”

Results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial (ASPEN-1) suggest that DAXXIFY™ has the potential to reduce frequency of cervical dystonia treatments by up to 50% annually and provide a long duration of efficacy before symptoms wear off. The ASPEN-1 trial demonstrated two efficacious and generally well-tolerated dose levels, 125U and 250U, of DAXXIFY™ compared to placebo. Both patient and clinician reports of improvement and treatment satisfaction were consistent. Median duration of effect was 24.0 and 20.3 weeks, for the 125 Unit and 250 Unit dose groups, respectively. Results from the Phase 3 ASPEN-OLS study reinforced the long-term safety and efficacy of DAXXIFY™ from ASPEN-1 with up to four consecutive treatments. The incidence of dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) and muscle weakness, two adverse events of particular interest with botulinum toxin treatments for cervical dystonia, was low in the ASPEN-1 pivotal study: dysphagia (1.6%, 3.8%) and muscular weakness (4.8%, 2.3%), for the 125U and 250U, respectively.

About Cervical Dystonia

According to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, cervical dystonia is a painful condition in which the neck muscles contract involuntarily, causing abnormal movements and awkward posture of the head and neck. The movements may be sustained (tonic), jerky (clonic), or a combination. Cervical dystonia (also referred to as spasmodic torticollis) may be primary (meaning that it is the only apparent neurological disorder, with or without a family history) or may be the result of secondary causes (such as physical trauma).

First-line treatment for cervical dystonia is usually neuromodulator (botulinum toxin) injections, but additional treatments can include oral medications, surgery, and complementary therapies. Neuromodulators block the communication between the nerve and the muscle, relaxing the muscle, which alleviates abnormal involuntary movements and postures. Current neuromodulator treatments for cervical dystonia have a duration of effect of approximately three months. Cervical dystonia can occur at any age, although most individuals first experience symptoms in middle age. The condition affects a few hundred thousand adults and children in the United States. The U.S. and global market opportunities for treating cervical dystonia were $325 million and $438 million, respectively as of 2021.3 Further, the U.S. and global market opportunities for treating muscle movement disorders with botulinum toxins, which include cervical dystonia and spasticity (upper and lower limb), were $930 million and $1.2 billion, respectively as of 2021.

Revance is a commercial stage biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that elevate patient and physician experiences. Revance’s aesthetics portfolio of expertly created products and services, including DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, and OPUL®, the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce platform for aesthetic practices, deliver a differentiated and exclusive offering for the company’s elite practice partners and their consumers. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which will compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance’s therapeutics pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in two debilitating conditions, cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity.

Revance is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional office locations in Newark, Pleasanton and Irvine, California. Learn more at www.Revance.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

