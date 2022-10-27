Australian-based global cybersecurity group FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX: FCT) has ramped up its push into the North American market by appointing a former SolarWinds executive to a key sales role and securing a major new agreement with regional telco Viaero Wireless.

FirstWave’s globally unique CyberCision platform provides best-in-class cybersecurity technologies and network management information systems (NMIS), enabling FirstWave’s Partners, including some of the world’s largest telcos and managed service providers (MSPs), to protect their customers from cyber-attacks, while rapidly growing cybersecurity service revenues at scale.

The company has appointed Mr James Morzelewski as Sales Director, North America, to support its growth strategy. Before joining FirstWave, Mr Morzelewski was Sales Director at SolarWinds for over eight years, where he led various teams, from the Commercial/Mid-Market to Strategic Accounts teams in North America.

FirstWave CEO Danny Maher said, “James brings tremendous experience from one of our key competitors and will hit the ground running. North America is a key strategic growth market for us, and we will benefit from the focus James will provide to our extremely strong pipeline in the region.”

The company’s North American growth strategy is already achieving results, with the company recently signing an agreement with Viaero Wireless to supply its industry-leading network management information system (NMIS) to provide monitoring and alerting systems for its operations.

Viaero Wireless is the main wireless carrier in Nebraska and the largest regional service provider to rural communities in Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming.

The NMIS solution from FirstWave will help Viaero Wireless with their network intelligence, provide their system administrators and management with unparalleled insight into network performance and allow them to focus on critical business issues rather than isolated technical issues.

Viaero Wireless were attracted to many features of the software, including having the ability to monitor networks, IoT and Servers (Linux, Windows, and ESXI hosts) from a single-pane-of-glass; alarm correlation facilitating the ability to acknowledge multiple alerts in one action; multi-factor authentication and Okta identity management; and being able to drill down into alarms from maps.

“Continuing to secure high-profile clients like Viaero Wireless as part of our North American growth strategy is fantastic news. We look forward to more businesses joining the FirstWave community,” Mr Maher said.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005483/en/