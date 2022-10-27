Spirent+Communications+plc ( LSE:SPT, Financial), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced that the Spirent GSS7000 GNSS simulator has been integrated into Microwave Vision Group (MVG) over-the-air (OTA) and passive antenna test systems. Spirent’s technology and proven performance gives an output that more closely mirrors the real world than any other supplier of GNSS test equipment, enabling developers to carry out truly representative testing.

MVG is a recognised leader in antenna measurement solutions that enable the characterization and evaluation of antennas for testing wireless connectivity, reliability, and standards compliance. With the tight integration of multiple antennas in advancing wireless devices, testing OTA has become the norm for the development of this technology. MVG near-field test systems perform fast and accurate measurements for OTA tests of antennas designed for satellite communications and other GNSS-enabled products, systems, and networks.

“The enhanced performance and features of Spirent GNSS simulators provides developers across a wide range of applications - from mobile phones, to assisted vehicles and fighter jets - with access to the industry’s most realistic GNSS simulation capabilities,” says Adam Price, VP of PNT Simulation at Spirent. “Our integration into MVG over-the-air test systems, such as the multi-probe SG24 or StarLab, delivers a cutting-edge testing solution, helping to accelerate the development of next-generation products and systems.

“This collaboration greatly improves the integrity and value of the results generated during antenna testing and measurements in realistic simulated environments,” said Price.

“We’re pleased to offer our customers the option to include Spirent’s GSS7000 as part of our over-the-air test systems,” says Nicolas Gross, Director of R&D at MVG. “Spirent's simulation system's open API allows for a seamless integration into our multi-system test rack. Customers can choose our combined solution with peace of mind.”

As connectivity in industries such as automotive, aviation and military becomes ever more sophisticated, the need to ensure that all the pieces of technology work together in the way they should increases. The integration of Spirent into MVG test systems enables R&D engineers, particularly those performing tests in anechoic chambers, to incorporate the antenna and the vehicle in a test environment that represents the real-world signal environment as closely as possible, while maintaining full control and repeatability.

Spirent has been at the forefront of testing GNSS and multi-sensor positioning engines for over 30 years. From low and consistent latency to unrivalled realism in signal generation, Spirent’s deep understanding of use case requirements has made it the trusted partner of the world’s leading developers across the range of GNSS-enabled industries.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance, and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About MVG

Since 1986, Microwave Vision Group (MVG) has developed unique expertise in the visualization of electromagnetic waves. These waves are at the heart of our daily lives: Smartphones, computers, IoT devices, cars, trains, and planes – none of these devices and vehicles would work without them. The Group develops and markets systems that allow for the evaluation and characterization of antennas, helping advance the development of products using microwave frequencies. MVG is present in 10 countries and generates 90% of sales from exports. The Group generated revenues above 100 M€.

