Zymeworks Inc. (“Zymeworks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the highlights from its early R&D Day reviewing the Company’s progress and plans for the development of its novel pipeline assets and applications of its proprietary next-generation technology platforms.

“This event is an important opportunity for us to provide an update on our progress in developing the next generation of innovative therapeutics based on our proprietary engineering platforms and integrated technologies,” said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and CEO of Zymeworks. “During the program we will review recent data related to our antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and multi-specific antibody therapeutics (MSAT). Our goal at Zymeworks is to submit five Investigational Drug Applications in the next five years, and we believe today’s early R&D Day will demonstrate that we have the momentum, expertise, and resources in place to be successful in developing the next wave of potential best-in-class therapeutics.”

The event will include presentations on ADC and MSAT research programs and emerging pipeline candidates that expand the Company’s focus on cancer indications with significant unmet patient needs. Similarly, the event will highlight the future development path and strategy that we believe will help drive the next advances in antibody-based therapeutics.

Presenters will include:

Paul Moore, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Stuart Barnscher, Director, Preclinical Programs, ADC Therapeutics Development

Jamie Rich, Ph.D., Director, Technology, ADC Therapeutic Development

Thomas Spreter Von Kreudenstein, Ph.D., Director, Protein Engineering

Nina Weisser, Ph.D., Director, Multispecific Antibody Therapeutics

“Our team is excited to have the opportunity to share these important updates and provide insight into the future in antibody-based therapeutics we are pursuing at Zymeworks,” said Paul Moore, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Zymeworks. “The use of our advanced technology platforms and continued scientific advancements in both protein engineering and antibody conjugation brings us further towards our goal of addressing difficult to treat cancers with traditionally poor patient prognosis.”

Zymeworks Early R&D Day Program Highlights

Update on the Company’s ADC programs, including:

Topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (TOPO1i) payload

ZW191– a Folate Receptor-alpha targeted topoisomerase-1 ADC

ZW251 – a Glypican-3 targeted topoisomerase-1 ADC

ZW220 – a NaPi2b targeted topoisomerase-1 ADC

Review of progress in MSAT development, including:

ZW171– a Mesothelin x CD3 targeted 2+1 format bispecific antibody

Tri-specific T-cell Engagers incorporating co-stimulation (TriTCE-costim)

Tri-specific T-cell Engagers incorporating checkpoint inhibition (TriTCE-CPI)

Early R&D Day Webcast Information

A live webcast of the Company’s Early R&D Day event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Zymeworks’ website, www.zymeworks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel Azymetric™ HER2-targeted bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49), is a novel bispecific HER2 ‑targeted antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For more information on our ongoing clinical trials visit www.zymeworksclinicaltrials.com. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow %40ZymeworksInc on Twitter.

