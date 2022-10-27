DRUMHELLER, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMI (Locate Management Institute), is pleased to announce that they have adopted ProStar’s (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00) PointMan® mobile mapping software into their underground facility locator training curriculum.



“I am very excited to be working with LMI and to have PointMan become a critical part of their training curriculum and certificate program for underground facility locators. Highly trained facility locating professionals leveraging state-of-the-art technologies will be better equipped to enter the workforce and help decrease the rising number of damages and injuries caused by not knowing where underground facilities are located below the ground,” Stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “This also means that PointMan will be exposed to every company that employs the LMI students, providing great exposure to PointMan in a number of countries.”

LMI is licensed by DBYD Certification Limited (DCL) and is the only training provider in Canada to deliver and manage the Canadian Certified Locator program to independently assess locator qualifications based on DCL’s Certified Locator program in Australia. LMI educates over 1,000 students annually and provides instruction on underground facility locating best practices. Their training courses are offered in several countries, including Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

“As a company, we are continually evaluating best practices and industry trends and technologies so that we can prepare our students to be successful when they enter the workforce,” said Donald Richard, Vice-President of LMI. “Recognizing that the underground locating industry is going through a digital transformation, we wanted to be at the forefront in preparing locators on leading-edge utility mapping technologies. By adopting PointMan into our curriculum, we are confident that our students will be better prepared and highly sought after by companies in the underground facility locating industry.”

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface. For more information, visit prostaracorp.com.

About Locate Management Institute

LMI is an internationally recognized education, training, and assessment organization.

LMI provides curriculum, online and in-person locator training, including reference manuals that covers a wide range of topics, including locating fundamentals, PROPPER safe digging practices, and advanced locating techniques. LMI provides independent assessments of locators and recognizes locators who have demonstrated a high level of understanding and practical expertise. For more information, please visit, locatemanagement.com.