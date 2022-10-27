Regional banking services provider BOK Financial Corporation ( BOKF , Financial ) also traded higher, as reflation themesin the marketplace raised interest rate expectations, boosting positive net-interest-margin trends. Additionally, the company continued to report solid loan growth along with tight expense controls, providing a tailwind for shares. Looking ahead, we believe BOKF’s strong underwriting standards, diversified business model (which includes banking and fee service businesses), and experienced management team continue to present a long-term opportunity.

Disclosures