John Rogers Comments on BOK Financial

Regional banking services provider BOK Financial Corporation (

BOKF, Financial) also traded higher, as reflation themesin the marketplace raised interest rate expectations, boosting positive net-interest-margin trends. Additionally, the company continued to report solid loan growth along with tight expense controls, providing a tailwind for shares. Looking ahead, we believe BOKF’s strong underwriting standards, diversified business model (which includes banking and fee service businesses), and experienced management team continue to present a long-term opportunity.

From

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
