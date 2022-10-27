Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

John Rogers Comments on Mohawk Industries

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

Alternatively, leading manufacturer and distributor of floorcovering products Mohawk Industries Inc. (

MHK, Financial) detracted from relative returns in the quarter. MHK has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver sales growth and generate strong cash flow despite significant inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical instability. However, this quarter was an inflection point as the slowing U.S. housing market began to change consumer discretionary spend. Higher natural gas prices and constrained supply in Europe presented another headwind. Given these factors, MHK guided to softening demand and increasing pressure on margins moving forward. Management initiated corrective actions across the enterprise including implementing further price increases, enhancing service levels and restructuring to reduce costs. In our view, MHK’s track record of success managing through economic cycles and healthy balance sheet have the company well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth in residential remodeling, new home construction and commercial projects. At current levels, MHK is trading at a -67% discount to our estimate of private market value.

From

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles