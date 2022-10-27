MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mpmaterials.com%2F.

Conference Call Details

Event: MP Materials Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mpmaterials.com%2F+%0A

Live Call Pre-Registration: Callers who pre-register will be given a phone number and unique Access Code and PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go here.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility (“Mountain Pass”), America’s only active and scaled rare earth mining and processing site. MP Materials produced approximately 15% of the rare earth content consumed in the global market in 2021. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass combine low production costs with high environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fmpmaterials.com%2F.

