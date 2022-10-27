Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

John Rogers Comments on Generac

We also bought shares of former position Generac Holdings, Inc. (

GNRC, Financial), a leading global manufacturer of powergeneration equipment. The company has an unmatched distribution network and product portfolio and enjoys strong brand advantages. We believe this creates a wide moat for this niche business which commands a 75% market share in the North American residential market. Historically, growth has been limited due to a lack of awareness around the benefits of having a home standby generator, as well as its high price point. More recently, however, elevated power outage events, both weather-related and due to aging infrastructure, have tipped the scales of awareness in both the residential and commercial markets, which should result in a long-runway of market penetration-led growth, margin expansion and free cash flow generation. The stock was a pandemic darling but has since traded off substantially giving us an opportunity to acquire shares in this unique, high-quality business.

From

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
