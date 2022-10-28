Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics is offering the new Industrial IoT (IIoT) Analytics Starter Kit to expand its suite of pre-packaged accelerators designed to help customers reduce costs and improve application development efficiencies.

Grid Dynamics' new IIoT Analytics Starter Kit further demonstrates the company's expertise in solving applied use cases using Google Vertex AI and its prowess in Smart Manufacturing.

Grid Dynamics' new starter kit enables manufacturers to accelerate meaningful deployment of Vertex AI at enterprise scale to speed the time to market new products and services.

The release of the IIoT Analytics Starter Kit for Vertex AI is part of Grid Dynamics' ongoing collaborative work with Google Cloud and further strengthens the cooperation between the two companies.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today its new Industrial IoT (IIoT) Analytics Starter Kit for Google Vertex AI. The new IIoT Starter Kit was developed in consultation with Google Cloud and enables customers to streamline the development of smart manufacturing applications leveraging Vertex AI.

Grid Dynamics' IIoT Analytics Starter Kit is the latest addition to the company's growing suite of pre-packaged accelerators that help companies quickly and easily leverage advanced technologies like AI and Machine Learning (ML). The accelerators deliver significant business benefits, speeding the time to market new services and applications as companies digitize systems and operations.

"The new IIoT Analytics starter kit is a great addition to our library of domain-specific solutions for Vertex AI and our smart manufacturing portfolio," said Ilya Katsov, Vice President of Technology for Grid Dynamics. "Our offerings combine strong domain expertise, world-class engineering capabilities, pre-packaged assets, and a deep relationship with Google Cloud to create a unique value proposition for our customers. The result is speed, efficiency, and reduced costs in building and deploying AI at enterprise scale."

Built for Vertex AI from the Ground Up: Accelerating Deployment of AI in Smart Manufacturing Programs

Grid Dynamics designed the IIoT Analytics Starter Kit from the ground up to leverage the native capabilities of Vertex AI based on real-world customer projects. The kit provides templates that help manufacturing organizations implement physically-correct system health monitoring models.

A Vertex AI reference pipeline; the kit helps manufacturers jumpstart AI deployments through several important features, including the ability to:

Analyze IoT metrics collected from physical systems.

Evaluate the probability that the system is in an anomalous state; and

Make binary decisions that trigger automatic actions or alert operations teams to become involved.

Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics' IIoT Analytics Starter Kit for Google Vertex AI.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding product capabilities and the benefits of our affiliations with Google Cloud.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting product capabilities or the benefits of our affiliations with Google Cloud.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to rely on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q filed August 4, 2022 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

