Aditxt%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, today announces that its program Adimune™ has initiated the GMP manufacturing of drug candidate ADI™-100 as a key milestone toward its goal to begin first-in-human trials during the second half of 2023. Pending regulatory approvals, these trials will be performed in autoimmune diseases, with psoriasis as the first indication to be studied. Adimune’s™ nucleic acid-based technology, called Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy™ (“ADI™”), restores/induces immune tolerance in an antigen-specific way, and is based on a unique mechanism of action with a potentially profound efficacy benefit without immune suppression. Encouraging toxicology+study+results+for+ADI%26trade%3B-100 earlier established the safety profile of the drug candidate in the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Joachim-Friedrich Kapp, M.D., Ph.D., a 30-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry and former president of the Therapeutics Business Unit at the multinational pharmaceutical company Schering AG, is leading Adimune’s™ ADI™ immune modulation technology development toward clinical trials.

Psoriasis, caused when the immune system attacks skin cells, triggers chronic production of itchy, inflamed, thick scaly skin patches that can be very painful. Treatments currently range from creams and ointments to ultraviolet light therapy to drugs. Many of those suffering with psoriasis also have serious health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and depression. Some psoriasis sufferers also have an inflammatory condition called psoriatic arthritis that affects their joints.

Adimune’s™ solution aims to prevent the immune system attacks by restoring immune tolerance and addressing the root cause of skin cell build-ups. Treatment with ADI™-100 reduced skin thickening by 69% and scaling by 38% over a 10-day study period in an established psoriasis model.

“The impact of Adimune’s™ approach to treating autoimmune disease may have a game changing impact in a worldwide market estimated at more than 1.2+million+Type+1+diabetes+patients under the age of 20 and another 125+million+psoriasis+patients,” said Dr. Kapp. “The ADI™ technology is very different from immunosuppressant drugs in that it restores immune tolerance. Our proof-of-concept trials are designed to demonstrate just that.”

“Aditxt’s vision is dedicated to a new era of precision medicine through individual immune monitoring and modulation,” said Amro Albanna, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Aditxt, Inc. “We are laser focused on advancing each of our innovation programs toward commercialization. Adimune’s initiation of ADI™-100 manufacturing is measurable progress of Adimune™ toward our 2023 strategic goals.”

The global psoriasis treatment market size is projected to grow from $26.37 billion in 2022 to $47.24 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to Fortune+Business+Insights.

Adimune™ is planning to develop the ADI™ technology platform to address a wide variety of indications.

Aditxt is a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technologies are designed to provide a personalized immune profile. Aditxt’s immune modulating technologies, currently preclinical, are being developed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

