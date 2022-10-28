WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems,announces participation in the LD Micro Main Event XV being held on October 25-27, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. WiSA Technologies will also be showcasing Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos Music on its Platin Audio immersive speakers during the event.

President and CEO Brett Moyer will present on October 26th at 11:30 am PT/ 2:30 pm ET and host investor meetings on that day as well as on October 25th 2022.

Presentation+Webcast

Presentation materials and the associated webcast link will also be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at www.wisatechnologies.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please register for the LD Micro conference here or contact WiSA Technologies IR Team at [email protected]

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos Music Demonstration

Immersive audio and spatial audio are the buzz words for audio today. Dolby Atmos is playing a large role in delivering immersive content through streaming content providers, such as Netflix and Amazon. From Taylor Swift to The Doors recent remix of “Riders on the Storm” Dolby Atmos Music is rapidly gaining popularity, catching up with Atmos in streaming favorites for suspenseful immersive sound. With its Platin Audio immersive speakers, WiSA Technologies will be demonstrating both Atmos formats compared to standard audio setups.

When: 5:15 to 6:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday. Each demo lasts about 10 minutes.

Where: LD Micro Main Event in room 149

Learn More:

Dolby Atmos How-to-maximize-your-at-home-streaming

Dolby Atmos Music What-is-dolby-atmos-music

Platin Audio’s Monaco 5.1.2 immersive speakers; named 2022+CE+Pro+BEST+Products Platin+Audio+Monaco



Special Offer: Attendees will receive an evangelist’s discount on the purchase of the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 product.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies (Nasdaq: WISA) develops, markets, and sells spatial audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Its consortium—the WiSA Association—works with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and industry partners to make spatial audio an experience that everyone can enjoy. The Company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

