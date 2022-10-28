AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, released the following statement regarding its motion, filed with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU), seeking a one-month suspension in the Department’s review of the Power Purchase Agreements for the Commonwealth Wind project (DPU Dockets 22-70, 22-71, 22-72).

“In response to the unprecedented economic challenges facing all major infrastructure projects, including historic price increases for global commodities, sharp and sudden increases in interest rates, prolonged supply chain constraints, and persistent inflation, AVANGRID has filed a motion with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities seeking a one-month suspension in the review of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for the Commonwealth Wind project. A one-month suspension in the proceeding provides a needed opportunity for AVANGRID, the Massachusetts Electric Distribution Companies, state and regulatory officials, and stakeholders to evaluate the current economic challenges facing Commonwealth Wind and assess measures that would return the project to economic viability including, but not limited to, modest changes to the PPAs. Commonwealth Wind remains the best possible solution for Massachusetts to meet its ambitious clean energy and climate goals, and despite historic global headwinds, the project is well-positioned to reach commercial operations in 2028, help the state achieve its 2030 emissions reduction target, and provide significant environmental and economic benefits to the Commonwealth and its ratepayers.”

