Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence(AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer, Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Sukaran Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. Docebo will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call Details:
|
Date:
Thursday, November 10, 2022
|
Time:
8:00 a.m. (ET)
|
Dial-in number:
416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
Italy: 800797692
UK: 0800 652 2435
|
Live webcast:
https%3A%2F%2Fapp.webinar.net%2FNpmAj0Vb8XQ
Webcast will be archived for 90 days and available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.docebo.com
|
Replay:
416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
Available until November 17, 2022
|
Replay passcode:
054478
About Docebo
Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.
Learn why enterprises love Docebo by visiting our customer+stories+page.
