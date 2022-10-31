LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial)( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Chief Development Officer Anil Mankar will present "System-Level Advances in Neuromorphic Performance, Efficiency, Configurability and Scalability" at the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2022 in the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara, California, November 1 at 10 a.m. PDT.

BrainChip's presentation is part of the conference's "AI Accelerators for SoCs" session. As part of the presentation, Mankar will demonstrate how BrainChip uses hardware/software co-design, AutoML and the results of discussions with many AI application customers to achieve advances in system-level hardware performance, efficiency, configurability and scalability with its neuromorphic compute architecture. A 10-minute Q&A session will immediately follow the conclusion of his speech.

"We've proven that deploying on-chip AI close to the sensor maximizes efficiency, minimizes latency and conserves energy," said Mankar. "I look forward to sharing with attendees of the Linley event how the creation of the world's first commercial neuromorphic processor provides faster, safer and smarter capabilities to an array of next-generation technologies looking to leverage learning at the edge."

Linley Fall Processor Conference Powered by TechInsights will be held November 1-2 in person, via a virtual livestream and OnDemand. Presentations address processors and IP cores for AI applications, embedded, datacenter, automotive and server designs. In-person attendees will be able to hear presentations and interact with the speakers during Q&A, lunch and the networking reception. Additional information about the event is available at https://brainchip.com/upcoming-linley-fall-processor-conference-november-1-2-2022-santa-clara-ca-virtual/

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

