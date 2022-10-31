Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, today announced the findings of its DLX Small- and Mid-Sized Business Accounts Payable Study, offering detailed and comprehensive analysis for the U.S. Accounts Payable (AP) market. The study asked key decision-makers in the space, who confirmed that they are seeking solutions that are reliable, secure, easy to integrate, and capable of improving the payee experience.

Capturing data from more than 400 respondents, the study shares top challenges financial professionals experience when looking for a digital payment solution. The Deluxe Payment Exchange, the company’s proprietary accounts payable solution, ranked top three for most recognized solution in the space; top two most purchased solution; and, ranked highest in reliability, with respondents citing excellent customer service and trust as main contributors.

“It’s no surprise to us how important reliability and ease of use are when choosing a digital payments solution,” says Michael Reed, President of Payments for Deluxe. “As a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, we’ve staked our claim in listening to what our customers want and delivering on that, time and time again. For more than 100 years, we’ve remained committed to providing new, modern, and reliable payment solutions for our customers.”

The study surveyed hundreds of U.S. employees in organizations ranging from 5-249 employees, with decision-maker authority for the purchase of disbursement vendors/software. Deluxe found that accounting and accounts payable directors, along with chief financial officers, are most involved in the decision-making process. Additionally, the key attributes these professionals consider when purchasing a digital payment solution include reliability, coming in at 82%, and enhanced security at 79%.

Key takeaways from the DLX Small- and Mid-Sized Business Accounts Payable Study:

Professionals make a median of 1,300 payments to vendors/suppliers/customers per month and look for solutions that are reliable, secure, easy to integrate, and capable of improving the payee experience.

Digital payment solution research is conducted online, with professionals focusing on information about important attributes, such as social media, online reviews, manufacturer websites, and webinars, among others.

In the next year, professionals expect to purchase another digital payment solutions.

This study comes at a time when the business-to-business payments market is shifting at break-neck speed. As the market is constantly changing, this study explores key factors that contribute to its changing demands across markets. As a leader in the payments space, Deluxe continues to provide insights that help our customers pay, get paid, and grow.

