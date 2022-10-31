Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for security ICs, microcontrollers and memory devices announces significant improvements on the Lumen®X programming platform for automotive grade Universal Flash Memory (UFS) devices with VerifyBoost™. VerifyBoost delivers faster verify performance up to 750 MBps High-speed Gear3 x 2-Lane support for UFS devices, enabling customers to leverage existing production capacity for significant throughput gains and reduce the total cost of programming.

Industry analysts forecast a tripling of demand for automotive semiconductors over the next eight years with high-speed UFS being the memory of choice for infotainment, electrification, ADAS and other applications. Leading semiconductor vendors estimate over half of automotive applications will use UFS devices by 2025 with virtually all applications transitioning from eMMC to UFS by 2030.

“Data I/O has delivered a massive 4.5x increase in performance with full High-speed Gear3 x 2-Lane support, reducing programming times and total costs of programming by 39%,” said Anthony Ambrose, president and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. “VerifyBoost for LumenX enables our automotive customers to immediately improve their programming performance, increase production capacity and maximize their existing investment in Data I/O’s programming technology. As part of our investment protection commitment to the automotive industry, customers may include VerifyBoost on new system purchases or upgrade an existing system in the field.”

Data I/O continues its long history of working with leading semiconductor companies to ensure mutual customers can adopt the latest flash memory technology and maximize production without changing their production process.

“Our collaboration with Data I/O provides customers with the highest-quality programming for Micron’s UFS solutions,” said Ryan Laity, senior director of systems engineering in Micron’s Embedded Business Unit. “UFS is experiencing rapid deployment growth in automotive, consumer and industrial applications with significantly more volume expected in the coming years as UFS becomes the predominant flash memory choice for new systems. Data I/O’s programming solutions enable our customers to maintain seamless production transition in a rapidly expanding market.”

About LumenX Programming Platform

LumenX is designed to support the latest semiconductor technologies for maximum performance today and in the future. LumenX delivers ultra-fast programming performance for UFS devices with read speeds up to 750 MBps via High-speed Gear3 x 2-Lane support. High-throughput PSV programming systems using LumenX programmers with high socket capacity and VerifyBoost enable manufacturers to use one PSV system to program what previously required multiple systems to produce.

With over 430 PSV systems installed globally, existing customers can immediately improve their production output without investing in new capital equipment. The combination of LumenX programmer with Data I/O’s patent pending VerifyBoost technology and a PSV system deliver maximum performance, flexibility, and throughput for the lowest total cost. VerifyBoost will be available for purchase in Q4 2022. Learn more about LumenX with VerifyBoost at www.dataio.com%2FVerifyBoost.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005278/en/