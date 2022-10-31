Leveraging decades of digital innovation and leadership across all automation categories, global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced the evolution of the Plantweb™ digital ecosystem to incorporate the AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) portfolio of asset optimization software powered by industrial artificial intelligence, creating the most comprehensive digital transformation portfolio in the industry.

Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, optimized by AspenTech, enables industrial manufacturers across all industries to “See, Decide, Act and Optimize” their operations. Leveraging a robust suite of sensors, software and control technologies, Plantweb now enables companies to optimize the business and sustainability performance of their plants and enterprise through advanced asset and business optimization software.

“With the vast amounts of data created by manufacturing, the world’s most essential industries have increasingly demanded robust automation that transcends boundaries to help empower safe, reliable operations across a facility or enterprise,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Our Plantweb digital ecosystem, combined with the asset optimization leadership of AspenTech, gives organizations the ability to ‘see, decide, act and optimize’ every aspect of their operations to drive exceptional returns on automation investment in productivity, safety and sustainability.”

The new Plantweb digital ecosystem, now optimized with AspenTech industrial AI software, empowers companies with an unprecedented flexibility to generate, manage and use the rapidly growing body of data each plant operation generates. As every operator increasingly uses data and software to perform their jobs, Plantweb helps make data actionable by more personnel in the context of their role, regardless of location.

Plantweb powers world-class performance by enabling: sensing and visualization, predictive diagnostics and monitoring, precision control, modeling and AI-powered analytics. These technologies include:

Sense & Measure: Providing the ability to SEE, sensing and measurement technologies create high-integrity data to drive all decisions. This portfolio helps customers eliminate blind spots in locations and applications previously out of reach, including modern edge computing that enables faster local response. Key capabilities include leak and corrosion detection, tank, safety and equipment monitoring, personnel awareness, process measurements, and liquid and gas analysis.

Automation Systems & Software: Providing the ability to DECIDE, digital automation systems enable agility through intuitive analytics and improved visibility. Advanced software drives better decisions through on-demand access to expertise, while automated workflows empower personnel to focus on high-value activities rather than low-value tasks. Software includes distributed, batch and advanced control, SCADA and PLCs, safety systems, asset and alarm management, remote monitoring, AI, machine learning and digital twins.

Act & Control: Providing the confidence to ACT, responsive, precision control helps maximize performance and optimize production to drive operational integrity and protect people, equipment and the environment. Technology capabilities include digital valve control, process isolation, pressure regulation, discrete, motion, fluid and drive control and air handling.

Industrial Software: Providing the ability to OPTIMIZE across the entire asset lifecycle, modular, AI-based software features performance engineering applications to optimize and create world-class facilities. Manufacturing and supply chain applications maximize operational performance, while asset performance management applications extract the greatest return on investment from equipment and facilities. Industrial software capabilities include capital estimation, facility modeling, economic analysis, reservoir modeling, planning and scheduling, process and dynamic simulation, process knowledge management, supply chain management, process and energy analytics, management execution, electricity grid management, operations and asset performance management and digital twins.

The industry has increasingly realized advanced automation is the greatest strategic lever available to boost operating performance, improve safety and achieve sustainability targets through emissions reduction and greater energy efficiency.

“Plantweb has remained a platform for continuous innovation in the industry since its introduction in 1997, including the world’s first integrated digital safety loop, machinery health monitoring and the pervasive deployment of wireless technologies,” said Peter Zornio, chief technology officer for Emerson. “Now Plantweb sets the software foundation for the future of ‘boundless automation,’ where the intelligent field, edge and cloud become a seamless architecture for world-class responsiveness and performance.”

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. A leader in industrial automation, Emerson helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its Automation Solutions and AspenTech businesses. Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

