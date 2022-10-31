POMPANO BEACH, FL, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basanite Industries LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Basanite, Inc. (OCTQB: BASA ) ("Basanite" or the "Company") announces that it has received Certification from the International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) for its BasaFlex™ basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar product line, for use in concrete reinforcement. The ICC-ES Evaluation Report ESR-5092 confirms BasaFlex™ is in compliance with 2021 and 2018 International Building Code (IBC) and 2021 and 2018 International Residential Code (IRC) requirements, when used in concrete reinforcement. The ICC-ES report is published and may be found on their website at: https://icc-es.org/report-listing/esr-5092/ .

"This approval comes after years of research and development, followed by nine months of rigorous testing by the University of Miami, using the ICC-ES protocols" stated Simon Kay, President and CEO of Basanite. "I am proud of our engineering and production teams for obtaining this certification, especially as Basanite becomes the first full range basalt fiber rebar manufacturer in the United States to obtain this approval."

Fred Tingberg, Chief Technology Officer of Basanite, stated, "obtaining this approval is very important to Basanite, as it is a prerequisite for the use of BasaFlex™ in many states, such as New York, as well as internationally. This certification validates our contention that Basanite's basalt fiber products are the future of concrete reinforcement in construction."

Earlier this month, ASTM published D8448-22, a new international standard specification which covers the requirements for Basalt fiber used in manufacturing BFRP composite products. Basanite's engineering and certification team members were instrumental in the successful publication of this new standard. "This is a major milestone which marks significant progress by Basanite towards achieving worldwide acceptance of its products" remarked Mr. Tingberg. ASTM D8448-22 is published on the ASTM website at: https://www.astm.org/d8448_d8448m-22.html .

About ICC-ES: With over 90 years of experience and thousands of reports, ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) is the industry leader in performing technical evaluations of building products, materials and systems for code compliance. Due to its diligence and unparalleled engineering experience, ICC-ES is the most widely accepted evaluation agency in the nation.

Agencies use evaluation reports to help determine code compliance and enforce building regulations; manufacturers use reports as evidence that their products (and this is especially important if the products are new and innovative) meet code requirements and warrant regulatory approval.

ICC-ES evaluation reports are public documents, available free of charge online, not only to building regulators and manufacturers, but also to contractors, specifiers, architects, engineers, and anyone else with an interest in the building industry.

ICC-ES also has growing programs for evaluation of plumbing, mechanical, and fuel gas products, and of green building products. ICC-ES is a nonprofit, limited liability company.

About ASTM International: ASTM International is a globally recognized leader in the development and delivery of voluntary consensus standards. Today, over 12,000 ASTM standards are used around the world to improve product quality, enhance health and safety, strengthen market access and trade, and build consumer confidence.

ASTM International standards are the tools of customer satisfaction and competitiveness for companies across a wide range of markets. Through more than 140 technical standards-writing committees,

About BasaFlex™: BasaFlex™, a composite reinforcement bar or "rebar," is a state-of-the-art, green, sustainable alternative to steel in concrete reinforcement. BasaFlex™ is engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with typical steel reinforcement, saving both time and money over the lifecycle of a concrete structure. BasaFlex™ has a 100-year design life, is non-corrosive, weighs 25 percent of steel, but is 2.5 times stronger. It is also transparent to magnetic fields, radar frequencies and other electro-magnetic radiated energy and both electrically and thermally non-conductive. It is easy to use and much safer to handle on the job site. Because of its core advantages and competitive price point, Basanite believes BasaFlex™ will become the construction industry's preferred choice for concrete reinforcement.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. ( BASA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Basanite Industries, LLC, is a manufacturer and developer of a range of environmentally friendly, high-performance basalt fiber composite products used by the construction industry. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com .

