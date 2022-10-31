Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero”), the world’s leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that the interview with Thomas Shannon, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Bowlero, featured on last Thursday’s edition of Mad Money with Jim Cramer, is now available for viewing on the official Bowlero Corp. website here.

In the interview, Mr. Shannon and Mad Money host Jim Cramer discussed highlights of the business including:

Bowlero’s significant same+stores+sales+growth relative to prior year

The company’s $200M share buyback authorization and redemption of all outstanding warrants

Bowlero’s journey from one location to the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment with 323 centers across North America

Bowlero’s growth opportunities

Bowling’s comeback in popular culture and media, including the Bowlero-owned and operated Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling

“Unlike nearly every other post-SPAC stock, Bowlero is genuinely profitable,” said Mr. Cramer, a vocal critic of SPACs and post-SPAC public companies. He added, “they’re consistently beating expectations since they [became] public.”

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005607/en/