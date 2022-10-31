Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (Nasdaq: THCA) (“THCA”), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), and Surf Air Mobility Inc. (“SAM”), a regional air travel company working to accelerate the adoption of green aviation, today announced the filing by SAM with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") relating to the previously announced proposed business combination of THCA and Surf Air Global Ltd (“Surf Air”), as well as the previously announced proposed acquisition by SAM of Southern Airways Corporation (“Southern”).

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus to be used in connection with the proposed transactions. Although the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about THCA, Surf Air, Southern and SAM, as well as the proposed transactions.

The transactions, which have been approved by the boards of directors of SAM, Surf Air and THCA, are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to, among other things, effectiveness of the Registration Statement, approval of THCA and Surf Air shareholders, regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (“THCA”) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more differentiated businesses.

About Surf Air Global and Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility (“SAM”) is a Los Angeles-based electric aviation and air travel company reinventing flying through the power of electrification. The company intends to bring electrified aircraft to market at scale in order to substantially reduce the cost and environmental impact of flying. The management team has deep experience and expertise across aviation, electrification, and consumer technology. Surf Air has a number of notable advisors including Arianna Huffington (founder Huffington Post), Fred Reid (former Virgin America CEO, President Delta and Lufthansa), Jonathan Mildenhall (founder 21st Century Brands, former Airbnb CMO), Dr. David Agus (founder/CEO Ellison Institute), Matthew Anderson (former Roku CMO), and David Anderman (former General Counsel at SpaceX). For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsurfair.com.

